Midland Police Department remembers fallen officer with ceremony

Saturday marks the third anniversary of the Midland Police Department paying tribute to fallen Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg.
A jury has been selected for Midland Police Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg’s case
A jury has been selected for Midland Police Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg's case
By Kate Porter
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Saturday marks the third anniversary of the Midland Police Department paying tribute to fallen Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg.

Yesterday afternoon MPD held a private wreath ceremony for then 28-year-old Nathan Hayden Heidelberg who worked for the department for five years.

Family, friends, and officers paid respects at the ceremony at the Midland Police Academy near the memorial statue of him.

Heidelberg was fatally shot back in 2019 while responding to a burglary alarm call by a homeowner.

