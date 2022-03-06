Midland Police Department remembers fallen officer with ceremony

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Saturday marks the third anniversary of the Midland Police Department paying tribute to fallen Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg.

Yesterday afternoon MPD held a private wreath ceremony for then 28-year-old Nathan Hayden Heidelberg who worked for the department for five years.

Family, friends, and officers paid respects at the ceremony at the Midland Police Academy near the memorial statue of him.

Heidelberg was fatally shot back in 2019 while responding to a burglary alarm call by a homeowner.

