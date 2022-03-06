Advertisement

Midland County Cetnnnial Library hosts Dr. Suess Day

Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 Saturday newscast.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 12:55 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County Public Libraries hosted its annual Dr. Seuss birthday party with Basin PBS at the Centennial library

This free event featured a storytime and photo opportunity with “Cat in the Hat”, Dr. Seuss games and prizes, and a live demonstration of a stem-based activity.

A representative of the Midland County Library was happy to see west Texans take advantage of the event today.

“We had to take some time off for COVID. We did have it last year but it wasn’t as busy, so we’re definitely happy to have the traffic back in here for today,” said Matthew Glaser, Head of Electronic Resources, Midland County Libraries.

Glaser also says that the event was sponsored by the midland county library foundation to promote literacy and lifelong learning.

