Advertisement

Fix West Texas holds “Pay What You Can” vaccination clinic

On Saturday, Fix West Texas hosted a drive-thru ‘pay what you can’ clinic in Odessa for pets in need of vaccinations.
Fix West Texas.
Fix West Texas.(Stephanie Douglas/CBS7)
By Kate Porter
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, Fix West Texas hosted a drive-thru ‘pay what you can’ clinic in Odessa for pets in need of vaccinations.

Hundreds of cars lined up at the Ector County Coliseum west-side parking lot to receive rabies vaccinations, spay and neuter vouchers, and microchips for their dog or cat at a low cost owners could afford.

Fix West Texas says it’s important to put on this event to help the community keep pets healthy, prevent diseases and unwanted pregnancies.

Laura Vega, pet parent to pug “Biggie” says this was a huge help to her financially.

“I couldn’t really afford them to get the vaccine, because I usually go to Mexico and they do it over there, it’s about a five-hour drive in my family is there. But I couldn’t go and I heard about this event and I was like oh that’s perfect,” said Vega.

Pet owners who attended were also provided free dog or cat food.

On Sunday, Fix West Texas will be holding another pay what you can vaccination clinic at the Reyes Mashburn Nelms park from 1 to 3 PM.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Election Station
CBS7 Election Results
Image courtesy of MGN.
UPDATE: Woman killed in fatal crash on Highway 349 in Midland County
mug shots of four Trinity School administrators
UPDATE: Affidavit states Trinity School administrators failed to report sexual assault on campus
UPDATE: Man killed in Midland officer involved shooting
Fire involving multiple house in Odessa
UPDATE: Monday morning fire a result of arson, per City of Odessa

Latest News

(Kalene O'Brien/CBS 7)
Midland County Cetnnnial Library hosts Dr. Suess Day
A jury has been selected for Midland Police Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg’s case
Midland Police Department remembers fallen officer with ceremony
The officer and one suspect were both treated at a nearby hospital.
Early morning crash in Midland leaves one man dead
Legendary Midland Lee coaches Dykes, Parchman inducted to Wall of Honor