Early morning crash in Midland leaves one man dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A crash on the Loop 250 and A Street overpass left one Midland man dead.

From the City of Midland: On Saturday, March 5, 2022, at approximately 2:50 AM Midland Police Department and Midland Fire Department were dispatched to a 2-car accident on the overpass of Loop 250 and A Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a Midland Police Department Patrol Unit hit from behind by a Nissan Altima. The driver of the Altima, Jeremy Nicholas Casias (M 28-years-old) of Midland, was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries. The Midland Police Officer and the passenger of the Nissan, Hernan Gonzalez (M 25-years-old) of Midland, were both transported to Midland Memorial Hospital.

Preliminary information revealed that the Midland Police Department Patrol Unit was traveling eastbound in the inside lane of Loop 250. The Nissan Altima was also traveling eastbound on Loop 250 directly behind the MPD Tahoe. The Altima struck the Tahoe from the rear.

The crash is under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol’s West Texas Region District Crash Team.

Next of kin has been notified.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.