Advertisement

Early morning crash in Midland leaves one man dead

A crash on the Loop 250 and A Street overpass left one Midland man dead.
The officer and one suspect were both treated at a nearby hospital.
The officer and one suspect were both treated at a nearby hospital.(MGN Graphics)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A crash on the Loop 250 and A Street overpass left one Midland man dead.

From the City of Midland: On Saturday, March 5, 2022, at approximately 2:50 AM Midland Police Department and Midland Fire Department were dispatched to a 2-car accident on the overpass of Loop 250 and A Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a Midland Police Department Patrol Unit hit from behind by a Nissan Altima. The driver of the Altima, Jeremy Nicholas Casias (M 28-years-old) of Midland, was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries. The Midland Police Officer and the passenger of the Nissan, Hernan Gonzalez (M 25-years-old) of Midland, were both transported to Midland Memorial Hospital.

Preliminary information revealed that the Midland Police Department Patrol Unit was traveling eastbound in the inside lane of Loop 250. The Nissan Altima was also traveling eastbound on Loop 250 directly behind the MPD Tahoe.  The Altima struck the Tahoe from the rear.

The crash is under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol’s West Texas Region District Crash Team.

Next of kin has been notified.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Election Station
CBS7 Election Results
Image courtesy of MGN.
UPDATE: Woman killed in fatal crash on Highway 349 in Midland County
mug shots of four Trinity School administrators
UPDATE: Affidavit states Trinity School administrators failed to report sexual assault on campus
UPDATE: Man killed in Midland officer involved shooting
Fire involving multiple house in Odessa
UPDATE: Monday morning fire a result of arson, per City of Odessa

Latest News

(Kalene O'Brien/CBS 7)
Midland County Cetnnnial Library hosts Dr. Suess Day
A jury has been selected for Midland Police Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg’s case
Midland Police Department remembers fallen officer with ceremony
Fix West Texas.
Fix West Texas holds “Pay What You Can” vaccination clinic
Legendary Midland Lee coaches Dykes, Parchman inducted to Wall of Honor