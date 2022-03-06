Chuck-E-Cheese donated toys to Big Brothers Big Sister of the Permian Basin

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Chuck-E-Cheese delivered toys to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin and it was all thanks to their fundraiser called “Winter Winnerland” that was held during the holidays last year.

During the fundraiser, children visiting Chuck-E-Cheese were able to donate their unused tickets to raise money for the non-profit.

Kids that visited the Midland Chuck-E-Cheese location donated nearly 7 thousand e-tickets.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin received more than a thousand dollars in toys.

A representative of Chuck-E-Cheese finds that today’s generation of kids is making a difference in their communities.

“I mean honestly, today’s generation to me is nothing but hope. it’s so exciting and so fulfilling honestly to get to see them, to get to serve them. You know when they come to our restaurants, but then also watching them. They really are a great generation,” said Alejandra Brady, Head of Communications, C.EC. Entertainment.

The next fundraiser Chuck-E-Cheese is holding is called Springtastic.

For more information on the fundraiser, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.