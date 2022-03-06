CBS7 FIRST ALERT - Extreme Fire Danger and strong winds today

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Strong winds and extremely dry conditions will lead to critical to extreme fire danger for a large part of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Please...no outdoor burning and avoid doing anything outdoors that involves flames...sparks or heat sources outdoors!

A cold front will arrive this evening decreasing the fire danger but keeping the winds strong and gusty and bringing colder temperatures to the area.

Stay with the CBS7 FIRST ALERT team of meteorologists concerning the Extreme fire danger and the strong winds and be sure to download the CBS7 FIRST ALERT Weather app for your iPhone and Android phone today.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.