CBS7 FIRST ALERT - Extreme Fire Danger and strong winds today

EXTREME FIRE DANGER TODAY
EXTREME FIRE DANGER TODAY(KOSA)
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Strong winds and extremely dry conditions will lead to critical to extreme fire danger for a large part of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Please...no outdoor burning and avoid doing anything outdoors that involves flames...sparks or heat sources outdoors!

A cold front will arrive this evening decreasing the fire danger but keeping the winds strong and gusty and bringing colder temperatures to the area.

CBS7 Morning Weather 3/3/22