Advertisement

Odessa Police makes arrests in prostitution operation

Vehículo del Departamento de Policía de Odessa. (Cbs 7 Foto de archivo) (KOSA)
Vehículo del Departamento de Policía de Odessa. (Cbs 7 Foto de archivo) (KOSA)
By Micah Allen
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to the Odessa Police Facebook page, a two-day operation targeting prostitution within Odessa has resulted in six arrests and around $23,000 of illegal proceeds seized.

In all, 20 businesses were inspected.

The Odessa Police Departments Intelligence Division focused on people who knowingly offered or agreed to receive a fee from the undercover officers to engage in sexual conduct. This violated Texas prostitution laws.

The following individuals were arrested:

Soo Cho - associated with the business at 1706 W. 8th Street

Paweena Thachi - associated with the business at 709 North County Rd West

Vilaysouk Phommachanch - associated with the business at 709 North County Rd. West

Shuyuan Guan - associated with the business at 1603 E. 8th Street

Li Tain - associated with the business at 6128 East Ridge

Cuijun Wang - associated with the business at 232 East 52nd Street

Cho, Thachi, Phommachanch, and Guan were charged with prostitution. Wang and Tain were charged with violation of massage therapy license.

All were transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. The investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Election Station
CBS7 Election Results
mug shots of four Trinity School administrators
UPDATE: Affidavit states Trinity School administrators failed to report sexual assault on campus
UPDATE: Man killed in Midland officer involved shooting
Fire involving multiple house in Odessa
UPDATE: Monday morning fire a result of arson, per City of Odessa
Michael Dean Gonzales
Odessa man scheduled to be executed has asked a judge to withdraw his execution

Latest News

Legendary Midland Lee coaches Dykes, Parchman inducted to Wall of Honor
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews baseball beats El Paso El Dorado
CIRCUMCISION PROTEST 2 - clipped version
A group of protesters walk across the street in Odessa, TX.
Anti-circumcision protest comes to Odessa
CIRCUMCISION PROTEST 2