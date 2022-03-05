Odessa Police makes arrests in prostitution operation

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to the Odessa Police Facebook page, a two-day operation targeting prostitution within Odessa has resulted in six arrests and around $23,000 of illegal proceeds seized.

In all, 20 businesses were inspected.

The Odessa Police Departments Intelligence Division focused on people who knowingly offered or agreed to receive a fee from the undercover officers to engage in sexual conduct. This violated Texas prostitution laws.

The following individuals were arrested:

Soo Cho - associated with the business at 1706 W. 8th Street

Paweena Thachi - associated with the business at 709 North County Rd West

Vilaysouk Phommachanch - associated with the business at 709 North County Rd. West

Shuyuan Guan - associated with the business at 1603 E. 8th Street

Li Tain - associated with the business at 6128 East Ridge

Cuijun Wang - associated with the business at 232 East 52nd Street

Cho, Thachi, Phommachanch, and Guan were charged with prostitution. Wang and Tain were charged with violation of massage therapy license.

All were transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. The investigation continues.

