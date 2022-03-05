Advertisement

Microsoft suspends sales in Russia

Microsoft is joining the list of companies that have halted with business with Russia.
Microsoft is joining the list of companies that have halted with business with Russia.(Microsoft via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Microsoft is joining the growing list of major companies halting business in Russia.

Microsoft released a statement Friday saying it has suspended all new sales in Russia.

The company is also working on government sanctions with the U.S., European Union and the UK.

Other companies like Apple, Disney and Ford have decided to halt business in Russia due to the Ukraine invasion, further hurting their economy amid harsh sanctions.

Biden is considering energy sanctions on Russia. (Source: CNN, Zaporizhzhia NP, Mayor of Energodar, CNN Prima, UNICEF, RTL Netherlands, VTM)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Election Station
CBS7 Election Results
Image courtesy of MGN.
UPDATE: Woman killed in fatal crash on Highway 349 in Midland County
mug shots of four Trinity School administrators
UPDATE: Affidavit states Trinity School administrators failed to report sexual assault on campus
UPDATE: Man killed in Midland officer involved shooting
Fire involving multiple house in Odessa
UPDATE: Monday morning fire a result of arson, per City of Odessa

Latest News

(Kalene O'Brien/CBS 7)
Midland County Cetnnnial Library hosts Dr. Suess Day
A jury has been selected for Midland Police Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg’s case
Midland Police Department remembers fallen officer with ceremony
Fix West Texas.
Fix West Texas holds “Pay What You Can” vaccination clinic
The officer and one suspect were both treated at a nearby hospital.
Early morning crash in Midland leaves one man dead
Police said a suspect was shot and taken into custody after shooting an administrator and a...
Student charged in Kansas high school shooting that injured 2