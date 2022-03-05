Memory Care Facility Breaks Ground in Andrews

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -

400,000 Texans are suffering from dementia. The Permian Regional Medical center is stepping up and have just broken ground on a brand new memory care unit in Andrews.

At the moment, Andrews residents have to drive an hour to Midland and back take care of a loved one suffering dementia, or they have to stay stationed at home the entire day. To alleviate this stress there will be at least a dozen new beds and a totally separate wing for memory care.

Danny Booth, PRMC’s CEO, recalls caring for his grandmother in-law, and he is drawing on that experience as they develop this 9 million dollar project

“It’s very important if they had an opportunity for care to be given in Andrews, where they could come every day, and spend hours if needed if they’re up here,” Booth tells CBS7

A doctor in connected with the new facility will also be able to add a unique empathetic touch because he too had a family member suffering from dementia.

“Having been through that with my father, I get a lot of satisfaction we can make this easier on their caregivers and families and when we can focus on that in one area. Making the lives of these people with cognitive impairment better,” says Dr. Paul Slaughter.

Adding to the life experience connection, the CEO’s mom was on hand for the ceremony and had a special point to make to CBS7.

“He was raised by two nurses, and he knows the field,” Sylvia Booth tells CBS7

The pride she feels is obvious

“I’m very, very proud of Donny. He has done well and achieved all of his expectations.

And when asked about how the CEO was as a kid?

“I needn’t go into that...”

The new facility is expected to open some time next year.

