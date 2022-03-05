Legendary Midland Lee coaches Dykes, Parchman inducted to Wall of Honor

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Former Midland Lee High School football coaches Spike Dykes and John Parchman were inducted to the LHS Wall of Honor on Friday.

Dykes coached the Rebels to the state final in 1983, before leaving to Texas Tech and ultimately becoming the Red Raiders all-time winningest coach.

Parchman led Lee to three consecutive state championships from 1998-2000. The Rebels were named national champions in 1999.

The induction class also included former LHS student, teacher and principal Stan VanHoozer, and LHS alum and retired Air Force commander Col. Kent D. Williams.

Watch the video above to see the ceremony and hear from Parchman, as well as some of Dykes’ former players.

