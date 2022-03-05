Anti-circumcision protest comes to Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A unique protest took place at the corner of JBS and 42nd St. on Friday afternoon.

A group of protesters with the organization Bloodstained Men marched around the intersection to protest circumcision, which the group considers child abuse.

“One of the most common forms of sexual violence against children is when you strap down a baby and slice off part of his penis while he is screaming,” said Bloodstained Men CEO David Atkinson.

Friday was part of a nearly three-week protest tour across the American Southwest. The organization usually does about three of these tours per year.

“We want to end sexual violence against children,” Atkinson said.

Their message is blunt, possibly harsh, and you can’t help but notice their attire, white outfits with red stains on the crotch.

Atkinson said the forcefulness is necessary and working.

“The American people are becoming more aware that this is a serious human rights and social justice issue,” he said.

In all, about a dozen people took part in the four-hour protest, which drew numerous honks and waves.

“The people in Texas are usually very receptive to our message because they understand freedom and individual liberty,” Atkinson said.

Bloodstained Men will host another protest on Saturday at Wadley and Midkiff in Midland.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.