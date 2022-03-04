West Texas community rallies around Permian student after car accident

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -On February 19, 2022, a tragic accident in Big Spring left Permian senior Jacob Paredes with serious injuries.

As he continues his long road to recovery, the west Texas community has rallied around Paredes and his family.

Last month, Becky Paredes answered the call every mother dreads. Her 18-year-old son Jacob had to be airlifted to Lubbock after a car accident in Big Spring.

Becky’s best friend has been organizing fundraisers and benefits as Jacob faces a long road to recovery.

Natalie Lopez, a friend of the Paredes family, set up a fundraiser for Jacob’s medical expenses and the thirty thousand of the thirty-five thousand dollar goal has already been raised.

Thursday night a benefit run was held for Jacob in downtown Odessa.

It was free to anyone who wanted to run, or walk, the mile-long loop to support the Paredes family.

Runners wore shirts that read “it’s not if, it’s when” to show how much they believe Jacob will come home.

Lopez says the support has meant the world to the Paredes family.

“I guess I would say she is my best friend,” Lopez said. “ So this is very close to my heart. To see so many people coming together to have the same heart and just truly believe with me and all the family that he’s coming home. We really do believe he’s coming home. It matters and it means the world to them.”

Jacob has spent almost two weeks in the hospital and gone through numerous surgeries, including two surgeries in the past 24 hours.

If you’d like to help Jacob and the Paredes family, you can do so here.

