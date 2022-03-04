Smirnoff, Russia, Ukraine, Vodka

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused a severe backlash against Russian products in the United States, especially when it comes to Russia’s most famous export: vodka.

Still, figuring out what is and isn’t Russian requires looking at the fine print.

“There’s some misconception on some of these items,” said Morgan Anderson, owner of Hops Scotch & Vinery in Odessa.

Bars and liquor stores across the country are pulling Russian products from their shelves.

Even governments are getting in on the action.

“I’ve asked members of the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association & all Texas retailers to voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves,” Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott tweeted on Feb. 26.

The only problem is that most of those Russian beverages aren’t Russian.

Smirnoff is closely associated with Russia, but Smirnoff’s owners had to flee the Socialist October Revolution in 1917. The company is now British-owned. It’s American takes place in the Soviet oasis of Illinois.

“One that we actually pulled that we thought was Russian, we were told is actually Hungarian, is Polar Bear,” Anderson said. “So, we actually went ahead and put that back on the shelves.”

Stolichnaya, another famous Russian vodka, is based in Luxembourg, a landlocked European nation closer to Ireland than Russia.

There are actual Russian vodkas being pulled from shelves, like–surprise–Russian Standard.

Alternatives are easy to find. There are numerous texas brands like Tito’s or Enchanted Rock.

If you really want to stick it to the Russians, Hop Scotch also sells Ukrainian vodka.

