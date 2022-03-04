Senior Life Midland is set to build new center

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Senior life midland is growing and upgrading to a brand new facility

The nonprofit will demolish all three of its offices and consolidate into one large building.

The new one-story building will have a state-of-the-art kitchen for their meals on wheels program and 15 administrative offices.

While the nonprofit is displaced, senior life midland will be working out of midland memorial hospitals f. Marie Hall Outpatient Center for Meals on Wheels.

Tracy Renton, Director of Development and Marketing said that this will help Senior Life stay visible to the community..

“One of the things that we’re really excited about with the new facility is the visibility that we’re going to have from Midkiff,” Renton said. “Our building will be facing Midkiff directly now and just show the community that we are here, we are centralized in the middle of Midland where we can serve our homebound seniors and our active seniors effectively.”

The new facility is funded by a capital campaign kicked off last year that raised over 14 million dollars.

The new facility will be located at the same location as our current offices. Senior life midland anticipates construction to begin sometime this spring.

