Advertisement

Odessa martial arts instructor to host free three-day fitness camp for teens and adults

Participants of the camps
Participants of the camps(CBS7 News)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Spring is around the corner, and if you’re looking to get in shape, one local martial arts instructor is hosting a free fitness camp in Odessa.

The fitness camp is open to teens and adults of all ages instructed by Odessa kung fu trainer Carlos Alvarez.

Located at Sherwood Park, the camp will focus on cardio, strength training, and nutritional dieting to help form and improve any step of your health journey.

Alvarez says physical health is important and it’s never too late to get in shape.

“We’re gonna talk about food, what they eat,” Alvarez said. “Basically not giving them a strict diet but giving them healthy choices and giving you a good relationship with food and as far as exercise. It’s basic exercise to keep you going for longevity and longer life. That’s what I wanna do for that week. You know, everything takes baby steps and hopefully, I can get people started in the healthy journey through this fit camp.”

The fitness camp will take place from March 16th thru the 18th from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information to sign up, you can visit Dream Big Nutrition on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Election Station
CBS7 Election Results
mug shots of four Trinity School administrators
UPDATE: Affidavit states Trinity School administrators failed to report sexual assault on campus
UPDATE: Man killed in Midland officer involved shooting
Fire involving multiple house in Odessa
UPDATE: Monday morning fire a result of arson, per City of Odessa
Michael Dean Gonzales
Odessa man scheduled to be executed has asked a judge to withdraw his execution

Latest News

Legendary Midland Lee coaches Dykes, Parchman inducted to Wall of Honor
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews baseball beats El Paso El Dorado
CIRCUMCISION PROTEST 2 - clipped version
A group of protesters walk across the street in Odessa, TX.
Anti-circumcision protest comes to Odessa
CIRCUMCISION PROTEST 2