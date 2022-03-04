Odessa martial arts instructor to host free three-day fitness camp for teens and adults

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Spring is around the corner, and if you’re looking to get in shape, one local martial arts instructor is hosting a free fitness camp in Odessa.

The fitness camp is open to teens and adults of all ages instructed by Odessa kung fu trainer Carlos Alvarez.

Located at Sherwood Park, the camp will focus on cardio, strength training, and nutritional dieting to help form and improve any step of your health journey.

Alvarez says physical health is important and it’s never too late to get in shape.

“We’re gonna talk about food, what they eat,” Alvarez said. “Basically not giving them a strict diet but giving them healthy choices and giving you a good relationship with food and as far as exercise. It’s basic exercise to keep you going for longevity and longer life. That’s what I wanna do for that week. You know, everything takes baby steps and hopefully, I can get people started in the healthy journey through this fit camp.”

The fitness camp will take place from March 16th thru the 18th from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information to sign up, you can visit Dream Big Nutrition on Facebook.

