Odessa Arts hosts first community mural day

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In an effort to beautify and create inspiring works of art around the city, Odessa Arts held its first community mural day Friday.

The Black Tulip Floral Design is one of the first businesses Odessa Arts teamed up with as a part of the mural assistance program to help promote businesses and community pride.

Residents were able to help be a part of creating the mural by painting special spots.

The artist of the mural Jhonattan ‘Anón’ Arango who was chosen out of a nationwide search says it’s so nice to share his passion with others.

“Well, I realize that most people haven’t touched a brush since they were in second grade,” Arango said. “So just to get them to join in and forget about their problems for half a second is wonderful to me. I just love seeing that social interaction.”

