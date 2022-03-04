Advertisement

Odessa Arts hosts first community mural day

Odessa Arts host first community mural day
Odessa Arts host first community mural day(CBS7 News)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In an effort to beautify and create inspiring works of art around the city, Odessa Arts held its first community mural day Friday.

The Black Tulip Floral Design is one of the first businesses Odessa Arts teamed up with as a part of the mural assistance program to help promote businesses and community pride.

Residents were able to help be a part of creating the mural by painting special spots.

The artist of the mural Jhonattan ‘Anón’ Arango who was chosen out of a nationwide search says it’s so nice to share his passion with others.

“Well, I realize that most people haven’t touched a brush since they were in second grade,” Arango said. “So just to get them to join in and forget about their problems for half a second is wonderful to me. I just love seeing that social interaction.”

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Election Station
CBS7 Election Results
mug shots of four Trinity School administrators
UPDATE: Affidavit states Trinity School administrators failed to report sexual assault on campus
UPDATE: Man killed in Midland officer involved shooting
Fire involving multiple house in Odessa
UPDATE: Monday morning fire a result of arson, per City of Odessa
Michael Dean Gonzales
Odessa man scheduled to be executed has asked a judge to withdraw his execution

Latest News

Legendary Midland Lee coaches Dykes, Parchman inducted to Wall of Honor
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews baseball beats El Paso El Dorado
CIRCUMCISION PROTEST 2 - clipped version
A group of protesters walk across the street in Odessa, TX.
Anti-circumcision protest comes to Odessa
CIRCUMCISION PROTEST 2