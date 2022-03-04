Advertisement

UPDATE: Woman killed in fatal crash on Highway 349 in Midland County

The crash happened before 2:00 pm.
Image courtesy of MGN.
Image courtesy of MGN.
By Micah Allen
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: 22-year old Angel Guerra from Midland died Friday afternoon in a car accident on Highway 349 south of I-20 in Midland County near Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

According to DPS Troopers, Guerra was making a U-turn in her mail truck when the crash happened.

The other driver was not injured.

Original Story:

According to a spokesperson with DPS, deputies are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 349 south of I-20 in Midland County.

CBS7 has confirmed that the crash involved a semi-truck.

It occurred around 3:15 p.m. near Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

DPS asks drivers to avoid the area if possible.

