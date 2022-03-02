Advertisement

Abbott wins GOP nomination, to face O’Rourke in November

Top Row (L-R) - Chad Prather, Kandy Kaye Horn, Allen West, Paul Belew Bottom Row (L-R) - Danny...
Top Row (L-R) - Chad Prather, Kandy Kaye Horn, Allen West, Paul Belew Bottom Row (L-R) - Danny Harrison, Greg Abbott, Don Huffines(KWTX)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has staved off challengers who labeled him not conservative enough, clinching the Republican party’s nomination for governor. Abbott, seeking his third term, will face Beto O’Rourke, who handily won the Democrats’ nomination.

Abbott drew 68% of the vote

  • Allen West 12%
  • Don Huffines 11%
  • Rick L. Perry 3%
  • Chad Prather 3%
  • Kandy Kaye Horn 1%
  • Paul Belew 1%
  • Danny Harrison 0%

Celebrating his victory Tuesday night, Abbott said he is running for re-election to “bolster a parental bill of rights”. He also promised to cut senior citizens’ property taxes and protect them from criminals.

The governor said Republicans showed support for him because they want a “Texas where working families can flourish under the ninth largest economy in the world. A Texas where students are prepared and inspired for college or a career. A Texas that supports our law enforcement officers who keep our communities safe.”

Beto O’Rourke, as expected, has easily clinched the Democrats’ nomination, with 92% of the vote.

  • Michael Cooper 3%
  • Joy Diaz 3%
  • Rich Wakeland 1%
  • Inocencio Barrientez 1%
“We’ve got to get past the incompetence, the corruption and the cruelty of Greg Abbott,” O’Rourke said celebrating his victory Tuesday night. “Are you with me on this? I mean, this guy cannot even keep the lights on in the energy capital of the world.”

The former El Paso congressman unsuccessfully challenged Senator Ted Cruz in 2018 and sought the Democrats’ nomination for president in 2020.

Looking ahead to November, a University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll released Feb. 14 found Abbott leading O’Rourke by 10 percentage points among verified primary voters. The poll also showed independents favor Abbott over O’Rourke by a margin of nearly two to one.

Copyright 2022 Gray Television. All rights reserved.

