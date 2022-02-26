Advertisement

PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa High loses heart-breaker against state-ranked North Crowley

The Odessa High School boy’s basketball team lost its second round playoff game against North Crowley 45-44 on Friday in Clyde.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa High School boy’s basketball team lost its second round playoff game against North Crowley 45-44 on Friday in Clyde.

The Bronchos led 22-20 at halftime against the state-ranked Panthers, but were eliminated on a last second shot.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mug shots of four Trinity School administrators
UPDATE: Affidavit states Trinity School administrators failed to report sexual assault on campus
Sarah Stogner rides a pumpjack somewhere in West Texas.
Railroad Commission candidate who posted semi-nude campaign video explains why she did it
Picture of Midland Christian
UPDATE: Arrested Midland Christian School staff members will not return to campus until legal process over
FREEZING DRIZZLE / FOG POSSIBLE
CBS7 FIRST ALERT - Slick spots still possible through the early afternoon
(MGN)
UPDATE: Ector County Sheriff’s Office finds 16 stolen cars, 350 pounds of marijuana in bust

Latest News

Permian Panthers basketball
PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS: Permian prevails in overtime to advance to 3rd round
PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS: Permian prevails in overtime to advance to 3rd round
PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa High loses heart-breaker against state-ranked North Crowley
UTPB basketball's Miles Daniels
HIGHLIGHTS: Hot shooting from Daniels leads UTPB to win