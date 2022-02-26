PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa High loses heart-breaker against state-ranked North Crowley

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa High School boy’s basketball team lost its second round playoff game against North Crowley 45-44 on Friday in Clyde.

The Bronchos led 22-20 at halftime against the state-ranked Panthers, but were eliminated on a last second shot.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

