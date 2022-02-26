Advertisement

Midland holds America First: West Texas Edition to help Jan. 6 ‘political prisoners’

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -At the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center in Midland, dozens of community members gathered for the America First: West Texas Edition to hear from local and state leaders.

Those in attendance included Casey Gray who is running against Brooks Landgraf for the 11th district congress seat along with well-known Odessa Dr. Richard Bartlett and Dr. Ben Edwards.

Midlander Jenny Cudd emceed the event that featured East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert.

He used the opportunity to voice his objection to the war going on between Russia and Ukraine.

“If our attitude as a nation— we’re not gonna go stop evil, then there’s going to be a lot of evil growing just like Hitler did,” said Gohmert.

Gohmert also touched on key topics such as election fraud in Texas and his plans to help the incarcerated from the January 6th capitol attack.

“I’m about to submit an affidavit just about how bad the treatment is specifically, hoping that a federal judge would do something,” said Gohmert.

Cudd is scheduled to be sentenced next month for her participation in the Capitol riot.

The event is to help to raise money for the political prisoners’ families of the January 6th insurrection.

