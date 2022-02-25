Advertisement

Putin waves nuclear sword in confrontation with the West

In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian...
In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressees the nation in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen."(Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — It has been a long time since the threat of nuclear weapons has been brandished by a world leader, but Russian President Vladimir Putin has just done so.

He warned that he has the weapons available if anyone dares to use military means tries to stop the takeover of Ukraine. The threat may have been empty, a mere baring of fangs by the Russian leader.

But it brought out thoughts of a nightmare scenario in which Putin’s ambitions in Ukraine could lead to a nuclear war through accident or miscalculation.

A full-scale attack on Ukraine continues. (Source: CNN/UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES FACEBOOK/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/EBS/POOL/Ukraine President's office)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Stogner rides a pumpjack somewhere in West Texas.
Railroad Commission candidate who posted semi-nude campaign video explains why she did it
Picture of Midland Christian
UPDATE: Arrested Midland Christian School staff members will not return to campus until legal process over
Picture of Midland Christian
UPDATE: Juvenile arrested in Midland Christian case
(MGN)
UPDATE: Ector County Sheriff’s Office finds 16 stolen cars, 350 pounds of marijuana in bust
FREEZING DRIZZLE / FOG POSSIBLE
CBS7 FIRST ALERT - Slick spots still possible through the early afternoon

Latest News

A car drove into outdoor diners at the Call Me Gaby restaurant in South Beach.
1 dead, 6 injured when car crashes into outdoor diners in Miami Beach
Your pet might be helping your mind stay sharp, a new study says.
Pets can boost your brain power, study shows
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
(Source: Facebook)
Midland Police Department arrests four administrators at Trinity School of Midland for failure to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse.
Oslo City Hall was illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in Oslo, Norway, Thursday...
EU agrees to freeze assets of Russia’s Putin and minister in response to Ukraine invasion