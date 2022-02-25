Advertisement

Pets can boost your brain power, study shows

Your pet might be helping your mind stay sharp, a new study says.
Your pet might be helping your mind stay sharp, a new study says.
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) - All dog people, cat people, or even if you’ve got a ferret, a fish or a red-eyed crocodile skink, you’re in luck.

Having a pet bestie could boost your brain power, CNN reported.

A new study shows it could delay memory loss and other kinds of cognitive decline, especially verbal memory, like memorizing a list of words. For example, remembering all the crazy nicknames you come up with for your pet.

Now, you can’t just get a fish and think you’ll be like Russell Crowe in “A Beautiful Mind.” The study’s authors say you’ve got to have a pet pal for five years or more.

The big question of course is, why does having a pet help?

The study provides no clear answer, but previous studies have shown the negative impact of stress on the brain. And pets can help you cut back on stress, even when cleaning up after them.

