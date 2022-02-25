Advertisement

Midland Police Department arrests four administrators at Trinity School of Midland for failure to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse.

(Source: Facebook)
By Micah Allen
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -On Friday, February 25, 2022 at around 11 A.M. the Midland Police Department arrested four administrators at Trinity School of Midland for failure to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse.

The investigation is ongoing. No further updates are available at this time.

CBS7 will update this story as more information is available.

