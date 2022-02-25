Italian Water Circus in Midland and Odessa

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, why not take the kids to the circus? The Italian Water circus that is! You’ll be seeing 30 gallons of water, but this circus is far from drowning.

Cirque Italia does circus Italian style. They’re using water as an interactive part of their performance to truly captivate parents and children alike. Two of the main performers are a husband and wife duo.

They do an array of acts including a balancing act on a perch poll and something intriguing called the rollabolla. They make the whole show look easy, but it is far from it:

“We’ve been doing that act for 5 years, and took us about 3 years in training, 8 years in total, we’re still not perfect, you gotta practice every day, make sure everything comes out good every single day,” Jose Ayala, one of the main performers, tells CBS7.

This year’s circus is going for a 1950′s theme. It’ll have a car show and a world renowned clown will also be in attendance and your kids could even dance in the aisle with him.

This weekend you can catch the show in midland, and then all next week they’ll be in Odessa.

You can buy tickets here: Water Circus: Gold Unit - Midland, TX (cirqueitalia.com)

