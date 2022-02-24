Ruffhouse MMA and Fitness helping community with discipline and strength for over 10 years

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A local martial arts fitness center is drawing women, kids and professional fighters in Odessa to overcome their fears and grow the Brazilian jiu-jitsu community.

Owner of Ruff House MMA and fitness Desmond Hill says his gym teaches people of all ages discipline and strength.

It’s also the only black-owned Brazilian jiu-jitsu gym in Midland-Odessa.

Retired professional MMA fighter, boxer, and black belt Desmond Hill isn’t just flipping people, triple throw effect he’s also flipping west Texas’ perception about Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

“This is no-nonsense type gym,” Hill said. “I demand a lot from the adults and kids as well. You’re gonna come in here learn, you’re going to focus and you’re going to get the skill and technique down.”

Hills says he opened Ruff House MMA and Fitness Gym in Odessa over 10 years ago to teach others the art while continuing his passion.

He trains MMA professional fighters, teaches women’s self-defense classes alongside his wife and the class he’s most passionate about an anti-bullying class.

“Seeing a kid that comes in here shy, crying when the parents bring them in here to being one of the main kids in the gym talkative, outgoing and playing with everyone, that’s a special feeling to get those kinds of kids in here,” Hill said.

He says as a black-owned business owner, he’s working every day to overcome his own.

“You know 99% of the gyms have contracts that’s one thing that we don’t do here,” Hill said. “ I don’t feel that it’s right to tie people into contracts and that’s probably one of my struggles.”

Desmond hill wants to thank all of the Ruff House community for their support over the years.

Hill says he’s currently training and preparing a local professional fighter and boxer for the next regional pro-fight coming up at the end of March and beginning of April.

