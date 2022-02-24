Midland Launches Property Fraud Protection

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Property fraud is all around us, in fact nationally it has increased 20% each year throughout the last decade, according to the IRS.

A game changer is coming to Midland. The city is partnering with GovOS, which is like bank fraud alert for your property. Any change in mortgage, any stroke of the pen, and you will get an email being informed of the changes. A key protection against scammers targeting the elderly.

Alison Haley, Midland County Clerk told CBS7, “It’s definite game changer. It’s going to help the citizens and give them that alert that they wouldn’t normally get. Previously, they wouldn’t find out until someone is moving into the property, so it’s a definite game changer for everybody.”

Worried about signing up? it’s as easy as 1, 2, 3

“It’s through the Midland county website, co.midland.tx.us, the county clerk home page has the link.”

And that’s it. Fill out your info and you’re good to go. No apps using up data, no external source headache. But this will take care of those headaches as you look out for your family.

“It’s needed, if nothing else, for peace of mind, I’ve had that in our experience, several people who are concerned about it.”

The program is already up and running, you can click here to get the process started: https://midland.tx.publicsearch.us.

