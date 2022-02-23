Skillpoint Alliance expands rapid skills training program to the Permian Basin

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Skillpoint AlliancE, a nonprofit organization that provides fast-paced, no-cost job training in the skilled trades to lower-income, underserved and under-accessed populations—announced today that, with support from the Permian Strategic Partnership (PSP), it is expanding its services to the Permian Basin in 2022.

Skillpoint Permian Basin will offer rapid training programs in Electrical, HVAC, and Plumbing, among others, to Permian Basin communities in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico, with programs launched by the end of 2022.

There are several occupations in the region that are considered to be in high demand, including electricians with a 22% growth through 2028; plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters with a 20% growth through 2028; and HVAC mechanics and installers with a 19% growth through 2028.

Kevin Brackmeyer, executive director of Skillpoint Alliance, said that they are filling a need that the Permian Basin has had for a while.

“Skillpoint Alliance is excited to partner with the Permian Strategic Partnership to expand our programs that produce skilled professionals for some of the country’s fastest-growing industries, including the energy industry, to West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico,”Brackmeyer said.“There is a critical need for experienced labor in the skilled trades in the region, as well as a need for programs that focus on rapid workforce development and employability skill-building. Skillpoint training is a starting point that can lead to on-the-job training or additional education opportunities with one of the Permian Basin’s community colleges.”

Participants in Skillpoint Alliance programs are often returning to the workforce after time away, have experienced a previous hardship, or are looking to learn foundational skills that will set them on a new pathway to employment in a short amount of time.

Initial funds to expand the program to the Permian Basin will be provided through a grant allocated by the PSP. The training program has been funded through its first four years. After the grant period, the training program will have become an established part of the workforce ecosystem in the Permian Basin, and will self-fund through a mix of philanthropic, state and local dollars.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.