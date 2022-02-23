Advertisement

Open Skies supplemental learning for homeschool families

By Hannah Burbank
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Open Skies Classes and Community provides supplemental learning to self-directed or homeschool families. The co-op has around 50 students from ages five to 18 who meet Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Open Skies offers different classes depending on the interest of the student.

“We’re a choice-based community, which means that the families that join our community generally are all doing some different type of homeschooling some are more traditional, some are relaxed, some are unschoolers and so we provide a community with classes that exist as a supplement to whatever families are doing at home,” said DeeDee Putzel the Director of Open Skies.

Putzel said with the increase of virtual learning caused by the pandemic and some parents being nervous to send their kids back to school, Open Skies has seen an increase in families looking to homeschool. The co-op provides a community for students in similar situations.

“I think one of the biggest things that people worry about is that if their kids are homeschooled they won’t get the social time with other kids or they will lose friendships so that’s why communities like ours and the other ones that exist here are super important,” Putzel said.

Putzel said homeschooling has allowed her kids to learn in a style that suits them best.

“Some kids are really good with kinesthetic learning with hands-on stuff, some kids are audio learners, some are visual learners and a lot of times in the public schools kids who learn a little differently kind of get lost in the mix,” Putzel said.

Open Skies partners with different organizations around the community like the Museum of the Southwest and Sibley Nature Center for some fun and educational field trips.

“They all are wonderful to the homeschooling community and provide a lot of really interesting and educational opportunities for the kids here,” Putzel said.

