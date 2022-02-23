Advertisement

One dead in Reeves County crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A wreck Friday evening in Reeves county has left a man dead.

Calvin Williams II of Houston was traveling westbound in a semi on Highway 10 at the split between Highway 10 and Highway 20 when he veered onto the shoulder and hit a guard rail. The truck then continued into a ravine where it caught fire.

Williams II was pronounced dead at the scene.

