Advertisement

New Junior League Ballfield Likely in East Midland

New Junior Ball Park in East Midland
New Junior Ball Park in East Midland(Dodge Landesman)
By Dodge Landesman
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

By the end of next year, east Midland is expected to be home to an 8 million dollar high tech junior league baseball field. The plan got an early stage approval from the city council.

The city voted to work with an Austin base design firm to develop a brand new junior league field in east Midland

This is a particular point of pride for Councilman John Norman, who represents district the field would sit in.

Councilman Norman told CBS7, “I know I’m going to support it. it’s one of the things I ran on in my campaign on when I first ran. Supporting parks and supporting our youth. So for our kids out here, I’m very excited about it and can’t wait to see the finished product”

The councilman hopes the field can serve as an equalizer in the city. Norman’s district has the least amount of park space and is home to an ethnically diverse community.

“it’s mostly Hispanic, African-american, but it is the most diverse district in the city as well, and we have all types of people there. But it’s been underserved,” Norman continued.

It hasn’t been easy for baseball players to play a game in east Midland. Norman knows this all too well.

“It levels the playing field so to speak. When you go from having to drill down pitching mounds in the middle of the game to having brand new facilities, brand new turf facilities, facilities you’re going to be proud of.”

The site will be at the Reyes-Mashburn-Nelms park, expanding the park’s total area significantly. Walking trails for nature lovers will also be built around the fields.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of Midland Christian
UPDATE: Juvenile arrested in Midland Christian case
Foto de archivo del Departamento de Policía de Midland
UPDATE: Two confirmed dead following murder/suicide in Midland, per Midland Police
Sarah Stogner rides a pumpjack somewhere in West Texas.
Railroad Commission candidate who posted semi-nude campaign video explains why she did it
Odessa Police car
UPDATE: Name of man in officer-involved shooting released
Bush's Chicken
Bush’s Chicken Has Major News

Latest News

PSP, Skillpoint Alliance partner to expand rapid skills training program to Permian Basin
Skillpoint Alliance expands rapid skills training program to the Permian Basin
(Source: City of Midland)
Midland: Our City, Our Stories initiative launching soon
Picture of Midland Christian
UPDATE: Arrested Midland Christian School staff members will not return to campus until legal process over
Fatal Car Crash (MGN)
One dead in Terrell County crash