New Junior League Ballfield Likely in East Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

By the end of next year, east Midland is expected to be home to an 8 million dollar high tech junior league baseball field. The plan got an early stage approval from the city council.

The city voted to work with an Austin base design firm to develop a brand new junior league field in east Midland

This is a particular point of pride for Councilman John Norman, who represents district the field would sit in.

Councilman Norman told CBS7, “I know I’m going to support it. it’s one of the things I ran on in my campaign on when I first ran. Supporting parks and supporting our youth. So for our kids out here, I’m very excited about it and can’t wait to see the finished product”

The councilman hopes the field can serve as an equalizer in the city. Norman’s district has the least amount of park space and is home to an ethnically diverse community.

“it’s mostly Hispanic, African-american, but it is the most diverse district in the city as well, and we have all types of people there. But it’s been underserved,” Norman continued.

It hasn’t been easy for baseball players to play a game in east Midland. Norman knows this all too well.

“It levels the playing field so to speak. When you go from having to drill down pitching mounds in the middle of the game to having brand new facilities, brand new turf facilities, facilities you’re going to be proud of.”

The site will be at the Reyes-Mashburn-Nelms park, expanding the park’s total area significantly. Walking trails for nature lovers will also be built around the fields.

