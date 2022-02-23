Advertisement

Midland man sentenced to 25 years in prison for child abuse

By Micah Allen
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 63-year-old Midland man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison by a Midland County Judge in a child abuse case. 

Reynaldo Ponce Frausto was charged in 2018 with aggravated sexual assault of a child.  A jury trial was set to begin Tuesday morning, Feb. 22, when Frausto made the last-minute decision to change his plea to guilty and have District Court Judge David Rogers decide what his punishment would be.  The District Judge then sentenced Frausto to 25-years in prison.  The defendant was immediately placed in custody. 

Evidence presented showed that the abuse occurred at his home in May of 2018.  The victim quickly told her parents about the abuse, leading to a confrontation where Frausto admitted that the victim was telling the truth.  He also made a similar confession to a Midland Police Department detective soon after. 

Under the law, the defendant will have to serve at least one-half of the 25-year sentence before he is eligible for parole. Eligibility for parole is not a guarantee that parole will be granted.

