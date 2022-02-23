Cornyn visits West Texas to discuss sex trafficking

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) was in Midland on Tuesday to promote the re-authorization of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act.

Cornyn met with Reflection Ministries to talk about ways nonprofits and local and federal governments can combat sex trafficking.

He held a round table with Odessa Mayor Javier Joven and Midland Mayor Patrick Payton, law enforcement, and the Crisis Center.

Discussion centered around the struggles of trafficked people and how best to help them.

Cornyn says it’s a battle we all have a part in.

“There’s a role for each of us to play, and as you’ve heard today, everything from the Department of Public Safety—that’s making traffic stops—to the Crisis Center that deals with domestic violence, there’s a lot of different roles to play,” he said.

Cornyn received a tour of Reflection Ministries facilities and an overview of the timeline for how they help people escape sex trafficking.

Both Mayors Joven and Payton acknowledged the issue of sex trafficking in the Permian Basin, especially when oil and gas employment is up, and stressed the need to encourage companies to play a role in what their workers partake in when not working.

