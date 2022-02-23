Annual Odessa College Wrangler Rodeo returns this week

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa College Wrangler Rodeo returns to the Ector County Coliseum February 24th through the 26th.

The best cowboys and cowgirls in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Southwest Region will converge on Odessa to compete in the first college rodeo of the spring season.

Performances will start on Thursday and Friday night at 7pm and the Finals will begin on Saturday night at 7pm.

For a complete list of the rodeo schedule including times and the competition draw visit https://southwestregionrodeo.com/rodeos

Admission to the rodeo will be $8.00 per person at the coliseum box office, Odessa College Employees, Students, and OC Wrangler Club Members can get in free by showing their OC ID or Wrangler Club Card. This will be an OC All-In Event for Odessa College Employees.

For the first time ever, the OC Wrangler Rodeo will be live-streamed. Fans can watch all the action from home as the event will be streamed by TSRN Sports at: https://tsrnsports.com/odessa-college-rodeo/ The live-stream will be a pay-per-view event $9.99 per day or $24.99 for the entire weekend.

