UPDATE: Arrested Midland Christian School staff members will not return to campus until legal process over

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Christian School has released a statement in regards to the future of the staff members arrested last Wednesday.

“The individuals facing these allegations will not be on campus in an administrative role nor participating in the operation of the school until the legal system has completed its work, at which point a fully informed decision about their futures will be made.”

According to court documents, five administrators at Midland Christian School were arrested and charged with failing to report an incident with the intent to conceal neglect or abuse.

The arrests included Superintendent Jared Lee, Principal of the Secondary School Dana Ellis, Vice Principal of the Secondary School Matthew Counts, Athletic Director Greg McClendon, and head baseball coach Barry Russell.

The court documents report the coaches and administrators knew about the sexual assault and were instructed to investigate on their own without contacting law enforcement.

On Jan. 28, Midland Police were made aware of a possible sexual assault at Midland Christian School. MPD interviewed the victim of the assault on Feb. 11.

According to the court documents, MPD investigators went to the school on Feb. 11 to talk to the Superintendent who was out of the office. Instead, MPD spoke with the principal of the secondary school who told them she was aware an incident was documented but could not provide any documents to police.

The following Monday, Feb. 14, Superintendent Lee called investigators and, according to the affidavit, refused to answer any questions and requested police obtain a search warrant.

Later that day, MPD was able to search Midland Christian School with a warrant and found documentation of the assault that was created on Feb. 11 or Feb. 12.

In the affidavit, MPD also reports finding emails between the coaches, administrators, and initial complaints that allege the faculty members refused to report the assault.

The investigation is ongoing. CBS7 will update this story as more information is available.

