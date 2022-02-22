Two men are facing multiple felony charges and are detained by the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday evening, Brewster County deputies responded to a call for assistance, from U.S. Border patrol agents working the Highway 385 checkpoint, south of Marathon.

A 2006 Chevrolet impala fled from agents and caused a minor injury to an agent on the scene, as it was traveling north, to Marathon.

Deputies and state troopers joined in the pursuit, as the vehicle sped north on Highway 385, through Marathon, and headed for Ft. Stockton, at a speed over 100 mph. During the pursuit, several occupants jumped from the vehicle, as the vehicle slowed down, and fled on foot.

DPS units successfully deployed spikes, and the vehicle eventually came to a stop. the driver, Steven Joseph Camarasa, and passenger, Steve Marquez were taken into custody.

Upon further investigation, a stolen ar-15 was located. Marquez and Camarasa were transported to the Brewster County jail. The individuals that fled on foot are still at large, at this time.

Charges for the suspects include the following: evading arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, aggravated assault against a public servant, theft of a firearm, and unlawful carry of a weapon.

