One dead in Terrell County crash

TERRELL, Texas (KOSA) -According to DPS, one man has died as a result of a crash in Terrell County Monday afternoon.

The man, Miguel Cortez-Lopez, was a passenger in an SUV traveling southbound on US 285 when the driver veered onto the shoulder and overcorrected.

The vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to rest in the northbound lane.

The other two people in the vehicle are both in stable condition at Pecos Memorial Hospital.

