Advertisement

One dead, one in serious condition in Pecos crash

Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Feb. 4, 2022 south of Wells.
Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Feb. 4, 2022 south of Wells.(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - One woman is dead after a crash on Saturday afternoon in Pecos.

Rain Nicole Stevenson of Sheffield, TX was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 when her left rear tire blew out. Stevenson then lost control and hit a rock wall. She was then ejected from the vehicle.

Stevenson died as a result of the crash.

The DPS report said that Stevenson was not wearing a seatbelt.

Her passenger, Stacy Medina is in serious condition at Medical Center Hospital.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of Midland Christian
UPDATE: Juvenile arrested in Midland Christian case
Foto de archivo del Departamento de Policía de Midland
UPDATE: Two confirmed dead following murder/suicide in Midland, per Midland Police
Sarah Stogner rides a pumpjack somewhere in West Texas.
Railroad Commission candidate who posted semi-nude campaign video explains why she did it
Odessa Police car
UPDATE: Name of man in officer-involved shooting released
Bush's Chicken
Bush’s Chicken Has Major News

Latest News

Fatal Car Crash (MGN)
One dead in Terrell County crash
Midland County Judge debate to re-air on C.W. Tuesday
Midland County Judge Debates to re-air Tuesday night
(Source: City of Big Spring)
City of Big Spring testing emergency sirens
Thre three Texas Railroad Commissioners listen to a report about well blowouts in West Texas.
Who regulates the regulators?