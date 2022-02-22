One dead, one in serious condition in Pecos crash

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - One woman is dead after a crash on Saturday afternoon in Pecos.

Rain Nicole Stevenson of Sheffield, TX was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 when her left rear tire blew out. Stevenson then lost control and hit a rock wall. She was then ejected from the vehicle.

Stevenson died as a result of the crash.

The DPS report said that Stevenson was not wearing a seatbelt.

Her passenger, Stacy Medina is in serious condition at Medical Center Hospital.

