Midland: Our City, Our Stories initiative launching soon

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland has announced a new project, Our City, Our Stories.

This is a project that came out of the Midland Diversity Council.

The vision is to tell the story of life in Midland through the lens of a diverse community. By sharing Midland’s cultural history, the hope is that it will begin a dialouge about our past and current cultural context and our aspirations as a community.

Currently, the organization is accepting nominations of people who have a story that needs to be heard. Those selected by the council will be a part of a multi-media project to air over four PBS episodes, multiple radio profiles on Marfa Public Radio, and in-person gatherings for more in-depth conversations.

To nominate yourself or another individual, fill out the form available at //midlandocos.com/nominate or email a request for the form at info@midlandocos.com.

The series will begin airing in September of 2022. As research progresses more information will be available on the Midland: Our City, Our Stories website.

