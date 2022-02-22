Advertisement

Midland Memorial Hospital reports rapid decline in COVID-19 cases

Hospital Midland Memorial.
By Kate Porter
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Positive Covid-19 cases are on the decline at Midland Memorial Hospital…

In one month, Covid cases have declined almost 90% from treating nearly 100 patients to just 11 active Covid cases at MMH as of this morning.

A month ago, MMH was dealing with the biggest surge of positive covid cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Right now, there are 11 active covid cases at MMH and 10 others are still at the hospital recovering from covid symptoms…

Stephen Bowerman, MMH Senior Vice President, CFO says that he thinks this is due to the surges seen in the last six or seven months as well as the increase in vaccinations,

“I think everybody’s been sick or been vaccinated in the last 6,7 months,” Bowerman said. “ And that’s why the numbers are dropping. I’m hopeful that we’ll continue to see a reduced Covid census in the hospital.”

The positive cases haven’t been this low since July 4, right before the delta variant caused another surge. Amid the Delta and Omnicron surges, MMH never had less than 30 covid patients.

“I think from the hospital’s perspective, it gives us some encouragement that for the next few months that our staff won’t be overwhelmed with 100 covid patients at one time. It’ll allow us to catch our breath.” Bowerman said.

Bowerman noted that there could be another variant that emerges, but he’s encouraged by the decline in positive cases.

“I expect that there will be additional variants that will come out, that we’ll have to battle in different ways…the severity of that, how highly transmissible it may be. It will cause us to react in certain ways to any new variant as it comes out and hits our community. We’ll be prepared to respond to that.” Bowerman said.

As Covid cases continue to decline, MMH has closed its testing center to focus resources on other areas at the hospital, like elective surgery.

Remembering Darrell Ward
