Advertisement

City of Big Spring testing emergency sirens

(Source: City of Big Spring)
(Source: City of Big Spring)((Source: City of Big Spring))
By Micah Allen
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) -On Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, the City of Big Spring Emergency Management will be conducting Emergency Warning Siren maintenance.

There will be short intervals of siren tests throughout the day from 8 A.M. - 5 P.M.

Siren testing will be completed at 5:00 P.M.

Any siren heard after 5:00 P.M. on February 22, 2022, will not be a test.

The City of Big Spring says there is great information at www.KnoWhat2Do.com and urges citizens to visit the site to learn ways to keep you and your family safe during bad weather.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of Midland Christian
UPDATE: Juvenile arrested in Midland Christian case
Foto de archivo del Departamento de Policía de Midland
UPDATE: Two confirmed dead following murder/suicide in Midland, per Midland Police
Sarah Stogner rides a pumpjack somewhere in West Texas.
Railroad Commission candidate who posted semi-nude campaign video explains why she did it
Odessa Police car
UPDATE: Name of man in officer-involved shooting released
Bush's Chicken
Bush’s Chicken Has Major News

Latest News

Midland County Judge debate to re-air on C.W. Tuesday
Midland County Judge Debates to re-air Tuesday night
Thre three Texas Railroad Commissioners listen to a report about well blowouts in West Texas.
Who regulates the regulators?
RRC MONEY CONFLICTS
Seminole defeats Big Spring
PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS: Dominant Seminole ends Big Spring's Cinderella run