City of Big Spring testing emergency sirens

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) -On Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, the City of Big Spring Emergency Management will be conducting Emergency Warning Siren maintenance.

There will be short intervals of siren tests throughout the day from 8 A.M. - 5 P.M.

Siren testing will be completed at 5:00 P.M.

Any siren heard after 5:00 P.M. on February 22, 2022, will not be a test.

The City of Big Spring says there is great information at www.KnoWhat2Do.com and urges citizens to visit the site to learn ways to keep you and your family safe during bad weather.

