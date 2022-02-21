Advertisement

Remembering Darrell Ward

Former CBS7 Weather Forecaster Darrell Ward died February 18, 2022
Remembering Darrell Ward
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Feb. 21, 2022
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Former CBS7 and Weather Forecaster Darrell Ward passed away this morning after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

Darrel was 69 years old.

Darrell spent a total of 34 years in broadcasting in Midland-Odessa having worked at KYXX, KGEE-100, and KNFM radio stations, and did weather for Channel 9 for 28 years and 3 at CBS7.

He also worked a few years at KPEJ.

Darrell was a co-host for the Muscular Dystrophy Telethon and participated in the annual Summer Mummers for several years.

He was also a teacher at Permian High School

Darrell leaves behind his wife, Arminae, and sons Bradley and Brandon.

Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday February 23rd 10:00am at St Ann’s Catholic Church.

A visitation is scheduled for 6pm to 8pm Tuesday., February 22nd.

