Remembering Darrell Ward
Former CBS7 Weather Forecaster Darrell Ward died February 18, 2022
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Former CBS7 and Weather Forecaster Darrell Ward passed away this morning after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Darrel was 69 years old.
Darrell spent a total of 34 years in broadcasting in Midland-Odessa having worked at KYXX, KGEE-100, and KNFM radio stations, and did weather for Channel 9 for 28 years and 3 at CBS7.
He also worked a few years at KPEJ.
Darrell was a co-host for the Muscular Dystrophy Telethon and participated in the annual Summer Mummers for several years.
He was also a teacher at Permian High School
Darrell leaves behind his wife, Arminae, and sons Bradley and Brandon.
Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday February 23rd 10:00am at St Ann’s Catholic Church.
A visitation is scheduled for 6pm to 8pm Tuesday., February 22nd.
Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.