Neighborhood watch meeting set to take place at the Odessa Police Department

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department will soon be holding its neighborhood watch meeting.

The meeting is set to happen at the police department in downtown Odessa from 7pm to 9pm Tuesday evening.

The address is 205 north Grant Avenue, Odessa, TX, 79761.

OPD says it’s a simple neighbor-helping-neighbor program that has assisted in reducing crime within our community.

“We always have great discussions during our Neighborhood Watch Meetings. It could be anything from, you know, a narcotic complaint on someone’s street, a traffic complaint, a code enforcement issue, an animal control issue. It can be really a variety of things. We always want to remind the public that our best way to solve crime is through the public. A lot of these crimes we can’t solve without their help,” said Corporal Steve LeSueur, Odessa Police Department.

LeSueur also says that OPD’s neighborhood watch meetings take place on the fourth Tuesday of every month.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.