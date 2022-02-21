Advertisement

Midland County Horseshoe holds 15th annual dog show

Midland County Horseshoe Arena
Midland County Horseshoe Arena(CBS 7)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The 15th annual dog show took place at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena this morning.

Dog owners and their dogs came out to take part in this all-day event.

The dog show takes place every year in February and not even during the pandemic did the show skip a beat.

The four-day show is hosted by the Black Gold Cluster, a combination of the West Texas Kennel Club and the Big Spring Kennel Club.

The event allows exhibitors to show purebred dogs against their own breed, it is gathered in groups, once in groups, one of those dogs goes to the best in show selection.

According to one of the organizers of the event, every year the show gets more attendees. This year was a record-breaking year with the attendance of more than eleven hundred dogs.

If you would like to participate in next year’s dog show, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of Midland Christian
UPDATE: Juvenile arrested in Midland Christian case
Foto de archivo del Departamento de Policía de Midland
UPDATE: Two confirmed dead following murder/suicide in Midland, per Midland Police
Sarah Stogner rides a pumpjack somewhere in West Texas.
Railroad Commission candidate who posted semi-nude campaign video explains why she did it
Odessa Police car
UPDATE: Name of man in officer-involved shooting released
A home was sold after an appraisal mixup in Midland County.
The curious case of Johnnie Mae Scott and the house on Tilden Street

Latest News

PERMIAN BASEBALL MEDIA DAY
Permian baseball media day
(MGN)
Ector County Sheriff’s Office investigates stolen car and drug bust
Several gathered at the Odessa Marriott Hotel to celebrate 10 young African-American scholars...
Olympic Medalist Swimmer Natalie Hinds guest speaker at ‘Evening with the Stars’ event
The seminar was held at Woodson Park for the community to ask their unanswered questions in the...
Wright Choice Real Estate Agency holds free informational home buying seminar