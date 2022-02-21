Midland County Horseshoe holds 15th annual dog show

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The 15th annual dog show took place at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena this morning.

Dog owners and their dogs came out to take part in this all-day event.

The dog show takes place every year in February and not even during the pandemic did the show skip a beat.

The four-day show is hosted by the Black Gold Cluster, a combination of the West Texas Kennel Club and the Big Spring Kennel Club.

The event allows exhibitors to show purebred dogs against their own breed, it is gathered in groups, once in groups, one of those dogs goes to the best in show selection.

According to one of the organizers of the event, every year the show gets more attendees. This year was a record-breaking year with the attendance of more than eleven hundred dogs.

