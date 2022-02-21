Advertisement

Midland College continues flexible course options with British Literature in 5-week session

Midland College.
Midland College.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
By Micah Allen
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -In response to students’ needs for flexible and condensed course offerings, the Midland College English department is offering British Literature in a 5-week session. 

“Survey of British Literature” (English 2321) starts April 8 and concludes May 11.  The course will be taught by Associate Professor Felicia Dz Stovall using an online format via the Canvas course management system.  The course contains lectures and videos within the coursework.

The course is an option to fulfill a literature requirement.

New students should contact the MC Outreach and Navigation Office at enroll@midland.edu, (432) 685-4501 for more information and to apply/register. 

Current MC students may sign up for the course via their student portal. 

Questions regarding course content can be directed to Professor Stovall at (432) 685-4667.

