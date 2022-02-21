MCM Rink n’ Roll opens first late-night roller skating event for adults in West Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The very first ‘Late Skate’ at the Music City Mall’s new roller rink took place Sunday night.

For only 8 dollars, people came out to enjoy a kid-free night of skating.

“It’s 8 dollars get whatever kind of skate you want you have two hours from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. to just come out with your friends and enjoy,” said Candace Atwater, manager, MCM Rink n’ Roll.

Today’s theme was the 70′s and attendees had the opportunity to dress up and compete for a $250 gift card.

According to the Rink n’ Roll manager, this is only the beginning of the many events to come.

“We are shooting for every Sunday night. We are hoping to have a different themed night every week,” said Atwater.

For new residents like Kelsey Waggaman, events like these help her feel like she is part of the community.

“It’s so much fun to see everyone express themselves and be active and listen to the music and be together. It’s just a really positive environment,” said Waggaman.

According to Atwater, the goal is for every late skate event to be themed. All you have to do is show up ready to have a good time.

“There is no slots you don’t have to reserve anything just come as you are or as the 80′s or 70′s or whatever you feel like and enjoy the night,” said Atwater.

If you are wondering about the opportunity to win a $250 gift card for a shopping spree at Music City Mall, Atwater says, “This won’t be the last chance.”

The next late skate night will take place next Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

