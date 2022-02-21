Ector County Sheriff’s Office investigates stolen car and drug bust

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Sheriff’s Office made a large drug and stolen car bust Sunday evening.

It happened at Canyon and Swan Street in West Odessa.

Officials say that a resident of south Ector County noticed his barbecue trailer was being stolen.

He followed the people stealing his trailer to the location in West Odessa and then alerted the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis tells us that a search warrant was executed and authorities recovered 10 to 15 stolen vehicles.

Most of the stolen property was from Colorado and a few of the vehicles were confirmed to be stolen from Odessa.

More than 100 pounds of marijuana was also discovered at the scene.

Sheriff Griffis says 10 people have been arrested at this time and believes that some of them are illegal immigrants.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

