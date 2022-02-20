Advertisement

Wright Choice Real Estate Agency holds free informational home buying seminar

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -If you’re interested in buying your first home or learning where to start, Wright Choice Real Estate and Associates held a free first time home buyer and seller seminar in Odessa, Saturday.

The seminar was held at Woodson Park for the community to ask their unanswered questions in the home buying process.

Several vendors around West Texas such as credit repair services, home warranty, and mortgage lenders attended to inform future home buyers with applications and information they may need.

Organizer of the seminar, Gloria Wright says right now there’s such a great need to assist and inform the community of their options especially during inflation.

“Awareness is the key, awareness is the key. With rental rates increasing, I think that this is a great opportunity for someone to be here and ask questions and even do a credit app to buy a home versus pay rent with it being so high,” said Owner of Wright Choice Real Estate and Associates Gloria Wright.

Wright says as she helps clients move further along in their home buying process, she hopes to hold another seminar to continue informing the community.

