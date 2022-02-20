Olympic Medalist Swimmer Natalie Hinds guest speaker at ‘Evening with the Stars’ event

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Black Cultural Council of Odessa held an ‘evening with the stars’ scholarship banquet, Saturday.

Several gathered at the Odessa Marriott Hotel to celebrate 10 young African-American scholars of their accomplishments in the community.

The banquet featured Olympic Medalist Swimmer Natalie Hinds as its guest speaker who says she’s honored to be a part of the event.

“Now that I kind of have built a platform that’s really kind of what I’m moving towards. I really want to inspire people who look like me and who I would want to look up to if I was their age as well,” said Hinds. “I try to put it in perspective and enjoy every moment of time that I get to come back and speak in my community and meet so many great people who are doing amazing things in the community. So I’m very very honored.”

The Black Cultural Council of Odessa has held this community event for over 20 years.

