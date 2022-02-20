Advertisement

Olympic Medalist Swimmer Natalie Hinds guest speaker at ‘Evening with the Stars’ event

Several gathered at the Odessa Marriott Hotel to celebrate 10 young African-American scholars...
Several gathered at the Odessa Marriott Hotel to celebrate 10 young African-American scholars of their accomplishments in the community.(KOSA)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Black Cultural Council of Odessa held an ‘evening with the stars’ scholarship banquet, Saturday.

Several gathered at the Odessa Marriott Hotel to celebrate 10 young African-American scholars of their accomplishments in the community.

The banquet featured Olympic Medalist Swimmer Natalie Hinds as its guest speaker who says she’s honored to be a part of the event.

“Now that I kind of have built a platform that’s really kind of what I’m moving towards. I really want to inspire people who look like me and who I would want to look up to if I was their age as well,” said Hinds. “I try to put it in perspective and enjoy every moment of time that I get to come back and speak in my community and meet so many great people who are doing amazing things in the community. So I’m very very honored.”

The Black Cultural Council of Odessa has held this community event for over 20 years.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of Midland Christian
UPDATE: Juvenile arrested in Midland Christian case
Foto de archivo del Departamento de Policía de Midland
UPDATE: Two confirmed dead following murder/suicide in Midland, per Midland Police
Sarah Stogner rides a pumpjack somewhere in West Texas.
Railroad Commission candidate who posted semi-nude campaign video explains why she did it
A home was sold after an appraisal mixup in Midland County.
The curious case of Johnnie Mae Scott and the house on Tilden Street
Odessa Police car
UPDATE: Name of man in officer-involved shooting released

Latest News

The seminar was held at Woodson Park for the community to ask their unanswered questions in the...
Wright Choice Real Estate Agency holds free informational home buying seminar
Nation-wide shortage of crossing guards leaves school crosswalks unsupervised in Permian Basin.
Nationwide shortage of crossing guards leaves school crosswalks unsupervised in Permian Basin
Nation-wide shortage of crossing guards leaves school crosswalks unsupervised in Permian Basin.
Nation-wide shortage of crossing guards leaves school crosswalks unsupervised in Permian Basin.
Do’s and Don’ts of political signs
Early voting in Midland way up from 2018 primary