Advertisement

Midland Storytelling festival celebrates Black History Month

Recording of the CBS7 News at 6 Saturday newscast.
By Stephanie Douglas
Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -As many local organizations around the Permian Basin are finding unique ways to highlight the culture, Saturday, the Midland Storytelling Festival held a day of celebration for Black History Month to tell black cultural stories through interpretive dance, spoken word, and gospel.

The event featured award-winning master storyteller, Oba William King and local talent Mckinley Noel Evans.

The organization says it’s important to reach all communities with the message and meanings of black history.

“It’s wonderful to be able to share what we have as beautiful in our culture as other nationalities and races and because there really is only one race, and that is the human race,” said Midland Storytelling Festival Executive Director Sue Roseberry. “So we get an opportunity to share the wonderful things about our culture and we want to learn about other cultures as well, so this month gives us a chance to focus on African-American culture.”

The Midland Storytelling Festival holds many events throughout the year. To check out their next event you can head over to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of Midland Christian
UPDATE: Juvenile arrested in Midland Christian case
Foto de archivo del Departamento de Policía de Midland
UPDATE: Two confirmed dead following murder/suicide in Midland, per Midland Police
Sarah Stogner rides a pumpjack somewhere in West Texas.
Railroad Commission candidate who posted semi-nude campaign video explains why she did it
Odessa Police car
UPDATE: Name of man in officer-involved shooting released
A home was sold after an appraisal mixup in Midland County.
The curious case of Johnnie Mae Scott and the house on Tilden Street

Latest News

Several gathered at the Odessa Marriott Hotel to celebrate 10 young African-American scholars...
Olympic Medalist Swimmer Natalie Hinds guest speaker at ‘Evening with the Stars’ event
The seminar was held at Woodson Park for the community to ask their unanswered questions in the...
Wright Choice Real Estate Agency holds free informational home buying seminar
Nation-wide shortage of crossing guards leaves school crosswalks unsupervised in Permian Basin.
Nationwide shortage of crossing guards leaves school crosswalks unsupervised in Permian Basin
Nation-wide shortage of crossing guards leaves school crosswalks unsupervised in Permian Basin.
Nation-wide shortage of crossing guards leaves school crosswalks unsupervised in Permian Basin.