Midland Storytelling festival celebrates Black History Month

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -As many local organizations around the Permian Basin are finding unique ways to highlight the culture, Saturday, the Midland Storytelling Festival held a day of celebration for Black History Month to tell black cultural stories through interpretive dance, spoken word, and gospel.

The event featured award-winning master storyteller, Oba William King and local talent Mckinley Noel Evans.

The organization says it’s important to reach all communities with the message and meanings of black history.

“It’s wonderful to be able to share what we have as beautiful in our culture as other nationalities and races and because there really is only one race, and that is the human race,” said Midland Storytelling Festival Executive Director Sue Roseberry. “So we get an opportunity to share the wonderful things about our culture and we want to learn about other cultures as well, so this month gives us a chance to focus on African-American culture.”

The Midland Storytelling Festival holds many events throughout the year. To check out their next event you can head over to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.