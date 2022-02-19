Nationwide shortage of crossing guards leaves school crosswalks unsupervised in Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -All City Management Services, the crossing guard company, says a nationwide shortage of crossing guards is impacting several schools in the Permian Basin.

A record number of call-outs each day due to covid-related issues are now leaving some crosswalks unsupervised.

“I have little kids, and when I grew up I never had a crossing guard and I was terrified when they had to go to school and cross busy intersections, and when I realized hey there could be crossing guards and they’re looking for people I was so excited,” said ACMS Crossing Guard, Veronika Rogers.

But now due to shortages, the ACMS operations manager says at any given day, more than 25 crossing guards are calling off due to covid-related issues.

“And will have a backup of alternates, but they’ll be filling other sites because we have so many call-offs, that’s why we need more and more alternates that are available, said ACMS Operations manager, Kimberly Craig.

ACMS says in Midland there are 60 crosswalks the company oversees, and 40 in Odessa.

Jordan Elementary School is one of the busiest sites in Odessa.

“I’m 5′11 and bright yellow in the morning with a stop sign and cars do not see me, cars do not stop for me or they slam their brakes on and they’re all surprised that I’m in the middle of the road so I wonder how they would see tiny itty bitty first graders,” said Rogers.

Now to prevent accidents and help kids cross safely ACMS says it’s calling for people to step up in the community.

“The child crossing could be your grandkid, your child, your niece or nephew and we really just need people that are willing to step up and fill in,” said Craig.

“We’re here because we want to help we want to be helping the kids, we’re not trying to be mean to the drivers or stop them or stop them from going to work we just try to get the kids safely car across the street and just help us,” said Rogers.

ASMC says it needs hires. If you’re interested contact: 432-271-8267.

